The airports with the most expensive drop-off fees revealed

Jet 2 bookings rise

Holidaymakers have been urged to check drop-off and pick-up charges at UK airports this summer as research reveals they could be stung by ‘exorbitant’ fees and fines.

Manchester and Stansted airports were said to be the worst offenders, with drivers facing a minimum charge for entering so-called ‘kiss and fly’ zones, with a cost of £25 for overstaying.

At Manchester Airport, set-downs and collections cost £5 for five minutes, or £25 for anyone who stays more than 10 minutes, while Stansted airport sees a charge of £7 for 15 minutes, and £25 after that.

Gatwick and Luton charge £5 for a 10 minute wait, with an additional £1 per minute up to 20 minutes at Gatwick and £1 per minute after 10 minutes at Luton.

(Start Travel)

Bristol Airport costs £5 for 10 minutes and up to £20 for 60 minutes, while Birmingham Airport can see fines of up to £100 for rule breakers.

At the other end of the scale, Jersey allows free drop-off and pick-up, while Inverness and Cardiff are free for 10 minutes. Belfast charges £1 for 10 minutes, while it costs £3 for 30 minutes in Norwich.

Lee Puffett, managing director of travel insurer Start Travel, which conducted the research, said: “With travel expenses rising rapidly, travellers are looking for ways to save money.

“Some airports are profiting from poor travel planning, so don’t be caught out with costly drop-off and pick-up fees.