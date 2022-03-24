The 724bhp Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is the firm’s most powerful customer car ever

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series

Mercedes-AMG has revealed its most powerful customer sports car ever, designed for use on track days.

Called AMG GT Track Series, the supercar has a hardcore focus inspired by the firm’s GT3 and GT4 race cars, making it ineligible for road use.

The familiar 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine has been tuned up to produce 724bhp and 860Nm of torque, with one upgrade including the use of custom motorsport injectors.

(Mercedes-AMG)

It uses a Hewland six-speed sequential racing gearbox, while the suspension has ‘comprehensively adjustable’ four-way Bilstein dampers. Meanwhile, the anti-roll bars are individually adjustable too, for further setup customisation.

AMG says it has overhauled the bodywork with performance and aerodynamics in mind. For example, the bonnet, wings, sills, back door and the rear apron are made of carbon fibre, which help to reduce weight.

More downforce comes from louvres in the carbon wing, vertical blades across the body, and a double diffuser at the rear.

Up front, the large grille optimises cooling for the engine, while the front splitter is a bespoke design for the Track Series. That massive rear wing is developed from the one on the Black Series, now producing more downforce.

The 18-inch alloy wheels are also Track Series-specific. They’re milled and forged units and can be used with ‘the usual competition tyre types’.

Further technology borrowed from the race cars includes the traction control and ABS systems, with each 12-way adjustable to tune their response to the surface conditions and driver preference.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Safety is naturally key, and as such the Track Series gets a carbon driver safety cell and a steel roll cage. A five-point safety harness and customisable seat foaming are also provided.