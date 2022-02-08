New Tonale expands Alfa Romeo’s SUV range

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo has bolstered its line-up of SUVs with the much-anticipated Tonale.

First revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Tonale’s launch had been pushed back, but now the compact SUV has been revealed in production-ready form.

Arriving underneath the larger Stelvio, the Tonale incorporates many traditional Alfa Romeo styling cues such as the triangle ‘Scudetto’ shield, which has now been made into its own distinct styling cue as opposed to being integrated into the bumper.

Alfa Romeo also says that the ‘3+3’ headlights take inspiration from the classic SZ Zagato as well as the Proteo concept car. They incorporate full LED technology too and feature dynamic turn signals alongside a ‘welcome and goodbye’ function activated when the driver either turns the car on or off.

The Tonale’s alloy wheels – which were first debuted on the concept car – have made their way onto this production version, with their classic teledial design influenced by some of Alfa’s classic models. They’re available in sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, too.

The Tonale’s interior is finished in a neoprene material

Inside, the cabin has been designed around the driver with the dashboard and instruments orientated towards the person behind the wheel. There’s a new driving mode selector placed within easy reach, while the dashboard itself incorporates a backlight effect. The seats have also been trimmed in a neoprene fabric which is often used in sportswear.

The Tonale’s interior is focused around the driver

Two trim levels will be available from launch – Super and Ti – though they can be enhanced with additional packs to tailor the car’s level of equipment.

The Tonale will be powered by a range of hybrid engines, too. At the entry point to the range is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with outputs of either 128bhp or 158bhp, linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. It uses 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and a compact 15kW electric motor.

"La Metamorfosi" has begun: discover the new #AlfaRomeoTonale, the first model of a new era and the first step towards the future of #AlfaRomeo https://t.co/KTTluyUmEm pic.twitter.com/ImZUmt0SX1 — Alfa Romeo (@alfa_romeo) February 8, 2022

A powerful plug-in hybrid will also be available. The 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine provides power to the front wheels while an electric motor drives the rears, providing all-wheel-drive. In total, this version – badged Q4 – kicks out 272bhp and delivers a 0-60mph time of six seconds. Alfa Romeo also claims that it’ll deliver up to 37 miles of electric power on the combined cycle or 50 miles around town.

It has also equipped the Tonale with Level 2 autonomous driving systems, which allows the car to automatically handle acceleration and braking when the system is activated. The driver will, however, be required to maintain hold of the wheel at all times.

The Tonale also includes Amazon’s Alexa service. It even allows the owner to select the car as a place to deliver Amazon parcels, automatically unlocking the doors and allowing a courier to deliver a parcel into the car – all completely safely, according to Alfa. As standard, all cars come with two large screens running an Android operating system and incorporating 4G connectivity with over-the-air updates.