Nissan Ariya orders open with electric SUV costing from £41,845

Nissan Ariya

UK customers can now place orders for Nissan’s new electric SUV, called Ariya, which costs from £41,845.

The all-new model is only available with an electric powertrain, and comes with two battery size options.

The first has a 63kWh capacity and is only accessed via entry-level Advance specification cars, while the larger 87kWh is offered on the three higher trims, called Evolve, e-4orce Evolve and e-4orce Performance.

(Nissan)

Those e-4orce models have all-wheel drive and therefore more performance, while the two-wheel drive models prioritise range. The Evolve 87kWh is the Ariya with the longest range with a potential of 310 miles. Prices for this model start at £51,090.

At the very top of the range is the e-4orce Performance, which makes 389bhp and 600Nm of torque, a considerable increase on the base model’s 214bhp and 300Nm. They can also go from 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds and have a top speed of 124mph, but have the second-lowest range in the line-up at 248 miles.

Top-spec models start at £58,440 and come with a 10-speaker Bose sound system, digital head-up display, electric panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels and blue Nappa leather upholstery.

Nissan has shared a typical personal contract purchase (PCP) finance deal for the Evolve 87kWh, which is expected to be the best-seller. It will cost £629 per month over 37 months with 5.81 per cent APR, a £6,616 deposit and 10,000 miles per year.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan Motors GB said: “We are thrilled to be opening pre-orders for our 100 per cent electric crossover – the all-new Nissan Ariya. This cutting-edge EV represents the confidence and dare-to-do ambition of the Nissan brand.

(Nissan)

“We’re taking over a decade of experience in leading the market with electric vehicles, and ensuring our customer-focused expertise and network capability delivers a model that’s as rewarding to own as it is to drive.

“We know that UK customers are going to be seriously impressed with the new standards Ariya will bring to the segment in 2022.”