Six-in-10 drivers would consider buying an electric vehicle next year

Electric vehicle charging

Sixty-one per cent of UK motorists would consider an electric vehicle if they were buying a new or used car in 2022.

Young drivers were the most likely to consider an EV, with 79 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds saying they would opt for zero-emission motoring.

The survey of 1,731 UK drivers by YouGov was commissioned by The Motor Ombudsman and found that 59 per cent considered the UK’s growing charging infrastructure as a reason to now opt for an EV.

Other factors included a greater choice of electric models (42 per cent), the rising price of petrol and diesel (39 per cent), and avoiding extra charges for entering ultra low emissions zones (15 per cent).

Drivers also liked the fact that EVs are better for the environment and can be charged at home. Almost a third said that an EV would suit their current lifestyle because they don’t drive too far and mainly keep to urban areas.

Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of the Motor Ombudsman, said: “As our study has shown, electric vehicles are fast becoming a leading choice for motorists when buying a car, thanks in part to the growing charging network and the greater choice of models now on the market.

“However, current events, such as the rising cost of petrol and diesel at the pumps, the unavailability of fuel, as well as the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone in the London area, are clearly front of mind for consumers, and are playing their part in the decision regarding what type of car to get next.”