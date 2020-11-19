Ducati announces high-performance Panigale V4SP

Ducati Panigale V4 SP

Ducati has introduced a new track-focused version of its 2021 Panigale V4 – the V4SP.

Standing for Sport Production, the new bike incorporates many features which set it up for the circuit, while its paint scheme takes key influences from Ducati’s factory winter testing liveries.

The fuel tank is finished in exposed aluminium, while the fairings are matte black with red highlights. A variety of different components – such as the front mudguards and wings – are made from carbon-fibre, too.

The SP is due to arrive in dealers next year

The superbike will come with a race kit which includes a data analyser for tracking circuit lap times, as well as blanked off mirrors and numberplate hanger.

The SP weighs just 173kg dry, yet produces 211bhp. Much of that weight loss is thanks to split-spoke carbon wheels which save 1.4kg over the forged aluminium ones fitted to the standard Panigale V4 S.

High-performance Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers are fitted to ensure capable stopping power, while the anodized aluminium footpegs fitted to the bike are fully adjustable to ensure that the rider can get into the perfect position.

A dry clutch has been fitted too in order to ensure more effective gearshifts when ‘riding to the limit’ according to Ducati, and the chain is also narrower and lighter than the one fitted to the standard Panigale.