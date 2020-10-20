Facelifted Suzuki Swift to start from £14,749

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki’s Swift has been updated for 2021, bringing more standard equipment as well as fuel-saving mild-hybrid technology.

The facelifted Swift now uses a 1.2-litre engine which provides better efficiency than the outgoing unit. It’s down to the inclusion of mild-hybrid technology, which brings an integrated starter generator which acts as both a generator and a starter motor. As well as assisting the engine with an additional boost when accelerating, the motor can also recuperate energy while braking.

It results in CO2 figures of 111g/km for the two-wheel-drive, manual gearbox-driven Swift, while returning a combined 57.2mpg.

Mild-hybrid technology is used across the Swift range

A CVT gearbox is also available with the Swift – on all models but base SZ-L cars – which can be controlled via a steering column-mounted paddles.

A new base SZ-L specification brings a high level of standard equipment, with highlights including air conditioning and a rearview camera, as well as adaptive cruise control and LED headlamps. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted as standard too.

All cars get radar brake support as standard too. The system can detect a collision at speeds above 3mph and automatically warns the driver of the collision risk. At higher speeds, the system can activate a buzzer and bring up a warning on the dash display, too.

Move up to SZ-T trim and you’ll find 16-inch alloy wheels included as part of the car’s standard specification, sitting alongside lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition and rear parking sensors.

The Suzuki Swift gains plenty of standard equipment

Finally, SZ5 adds full satellite navigation, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry and start, as well as rear electric windows and door mirror side turn indicators.