Volvo removes diesel-powered XC40 models from sale

Volvo has taken diesel-powered versions of its XC40 SUV off sale in the UK.

This latest move forms another part of the Swedish firm’s push towards electrified models.

Up until this point the XC40 had been available with two diesel engines in the 148bhp D3 and the 188bhp D4. A popular option in the smaller SUV segment, 48 per cent of XC40s registered in 2018 were diesel. In 2019, however, this has dropped considerably to just 19 per cent.

In response, the model has now been removed from Volvo’s online configurator, effectively removing it from sale.

A Volvo spokesperson said: “This is part of Volvo Cars’ ambitious global electrification strategy, which includes our well-established commitment to the phasing out of diesel in the long term. It also reflects the strong shift in customer demand towards petrol and electrified models.

“The choice of powertrains available to XC40 customers remains one of the most diverse on the market, catering for a wide variety of requirements. Not only do we offer a range of fuel-efficient petrol variants, including mild-hybrids, but customers can now opt for plug-in hybrid and pure electric versions – both part of Volvo’s growing range of Recharge plug-in cars.”

Now, these diesel versions have been taken away, the remaining range of XC40 powertrains remains overwhelmingly electrified. Only the entry-level T3 lacks any type of electric assistance, while a plug-in hybrid and a completely electric P8 model remain key options in the range.