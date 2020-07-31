Ford introduces new geofencing technology for Transit Custom PHEV

Ford has revealed a new geofencing system for its Transit Custom plug-in hybrid which will allow the van to automatically switch into EV mode when entering predefined areas such as low-emission zones.

The technology also allows users to set their own ‘green zones’ for the car to aid with low-emissions driving in areas such as schools or warehouses. Once the van leaves the predetermined area, it will then automatically select the best driving mode for the onward part of the trip.

Particularly useful in areas such as London’s low-emission zone, the geofencing system can be a way of reducing inner-city emissions with forsaking the ability to travel further afield. Data collected during journeys can also be kept and shared in order to show local authorities of compliance with emissions rules.

Mark Harvey, Ford’s European commercial vehicle mobility director, said: “Improving the quality of air – and quality of life – in our towns and cities is a goal that we all have a responsibility to drive towards.

Ford’s new Geofencing system aims to help lower emissions

“The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and its new geofencing feature helps our customers to make a real contribution to that goal without compromising on efficiency or productivity.”

The Transit PHEV is capable of travelling up to 35 miles on electric power alone, combining with a petrol engine to provide 343 miles of combined range.