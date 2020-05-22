Ferrari and Charles Leclerc to recreate famous ‘C’était un Rendez-vous’ film

The streets of Monaco will be closed this weekend, but instead of Formula 1 cars driving its streets, it will be a very special Ferrari instead.

This weekend was the original date for the 2020 Monaco Grand Prix. However, following its cancellation because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ferrari has decided to bring the sound of high-performance engines to the principality in another way.

(Ferrari)

On Sunday, Ferrari’s Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc will take the wheel of an SF90 Stradale supercar, Ferrari’s first series production hybrid, and create a homage to the classic short film C’était un Rendez-vous.

The 1976 movie was filmed in Paris, and depicts a driver racing through the city to meet with a blonde woman. Director Claude Lelouch failed to get permission to film on closed roads, so he attached a camera to the front bumper of his car and filmed with unsuspecting members of the public anyway. The audio was dubbed over with the sound of a Ferrari 275 GTB.

Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc during a preview day at the Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, in 2019.

Ferrari says this will be the first post-lockdown shoot in France and will symbolise a gradual return to the ‘new normal’.