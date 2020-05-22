Advertising
Ferrari and Charles Leclerc to recreate famous ‘C’était un Rendez-vous’ film
The 1976 classic short film was filmed on busy streets, but Ferrari will close roads around Monaco this weekend.
The streets of Monaco will be closed this weekend, but instead of Formula 1 cars driving its streets, it will be a very special Ferrari instead.
This weekend was the original date for the 2020 Monaco Grand Prix. However, following its cancellation because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ferrari has decided to bring the sound of high-performance engines to the principality in another way.
On Sunday, Ferrari’s Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc will take the wheel of an SF90 Stradale supercar, Ferrari’s first series production hybrid, and create a homage to the classic short film C’était un Rendez-vous.
The 1976 movie was filmed in Paris, and depicts a driver racing through the city to meet with a blonde woman. Director Claude Lelouch failed to get permission to film on closed roads, so he attached a camera to the front bumper of his car and filmed with unsuspecting members of the public anyway. The audio was dubbed over with the sound of a Ferrari 275 GTB.
Ferrari says this will be the first post-lockdown shoot in France and will symbolise a gradual return to the ‘new normal’.
