Menu

Advertising

Mazda announces limited edition MX-5 R-Sport

Motors | Published:

Just 150 examples of the roadster are being built for the UK market.

Mazda MX-5 R-Sport

Mazda UK has commissioned a special edition MX-5 that will be limited to just 150 examples.

The Mazda MX-5 R-Sport is based on the existing Sport trim with the 1.5-litre, 130bhp engine option.

However, the R-Sport comes with a series of extras and upgrades such as a dark grey paint job and 16-inch Rays alloy wheels. Inside, there are burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching.

Mazda MX-5 R-Sport
(Mazda)

Jeremy Thomson, managing director at Mazda Motors UK, said: “I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive MX-5 Convertible model to our customers.

“With it joining the rest of the Convertible and RF models in the line-up, we now have a great choice of MX-5s in our updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need.

“When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2020 Mazda MX-5, and now the R-Sport special edition, we continue to offer one of the most exciting to drive cars money can buy.”

Being based on the Sport trim means the R-Sport gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, heated seats and climate control.

Buyers can order the MX-5 R-Sport now, with prices starting from £27,700. Deliveries will begin once the current lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News