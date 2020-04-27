Mazda announces limited edition MX-5 R-Sport

Mazda UK has commissioned a special edition MX-5 that will be limited to just 150 examples.

The Mazda MX-5 R-Sport is based on the existing Sport trim with the 1.5-litre, 130bhp engine option.

However, the R-Sport comes with a series of extras and upgrades such as a dark grey paint job and 16-inch Rays alloy wheels. Inside, there are burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching.

(Mazda)

Jeremy Thomson, managing director at Mazda Motors UK, said: “I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive MX-5 Convertible model to our customers.

“With it joining the rest of the Convertible and RF models in the line-up, we now have a great choice of MX-5s in our updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need.

“When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2020 Mazda MX-5, and now the R-Sport special edition, we continue to offer one of the most exciting to drive cars money can buy.”

Being based on the Sport trim means the R-Sport gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, heated seats and climate control.

Buyers can order the MX-5 R-Sport now, with prices starting from £27,700. Deliveries will begin once the current lockdown restrictions are lifted.