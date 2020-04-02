AA launches free breakdown service for NHS workers

The AA has launched a free breakdown service for NHS workers for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

Starting today (April 2), any NHS staff member who breaks down on their way to or from work can call for AA assistance – even if they’re not an AA member.

Simon Breakwell, AA chief executive officer, said: “We all recognise that everyone across the NHS is doing an absolutely vital job and we want to help them.

“The last thing they need to worry about right now is a breakdown, so we’re pleased to be able to help them with free recovery to and from work for as long as the current crisis continues.

“The idea came from numerous suggestions from our people indicating that the NHS are there for us, so we want to be there for them.

To say #ThankYouNHS ? we’re giving all @NHSuk workers free breakdown service to and from work during the coronavirus crisis, whether an AA Member or not. Simply register on our website or call 0800 072 5064 if you’ve broken down #KeepBritainMovinghttps://t.co/0kCBVFXshw pic.twitter.com/6AG6GCAZ9I — The AA (@TheAA_UK) April 2, 2020

“This applies to everyone in the NHS from cleaners, porters, nurses to surgeons, as they are all crucial. Like the entire nation, everyone at the AA is incredibly proud of the work and dedication of the NHS. We salute them and hope this assistance will help them.”

A dedicated NHS hotline has been setup, and NHS staff need to call 0800 0725064 if they need help. The service includes free recovery to and from work as well as assistance if those holding an NHS ID break down at home.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, said: “As we look to do everything possible to combat coronavirus, it’s crucial that we put provisions in place so our NHS workers can focus on giving life-saving treatment in hospitals.

“Offering free breakdown service support will keep health workers moving and is a fantastic example of how organisations are pulling together during this crisis.”