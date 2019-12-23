Volvo introduces mobile valeting service

Volvo has become the first European car company to introduce an app-based mobile valeting service for its customers.

Called Volvo Car Mobile Wash, the service has been designed to offer UK drivers a more convenient, hassle-free way of keeping their car clean.

Not only does the service include a complete clean, but also gives a free car health check covering key areas such as tyre pressures and tread depth, coolant levels and a general overview of the vehicle’s bodywork.

Customers are able to choose when and where this takes place. In addition, they don’t even need to accompany the car for the clean to happen – owners can simply unlock their car via the Volvo On Call app when the valeter has arrived and lock it when the service has been completed.

(Volvo)

Mike Johnstone, Volvo Car UK’s marketing strategy director, said: “Working with the expert team at GoWashMyCar, we have designed this new service to be hassle-free for our customers and to provide them the kind of premium-quality valeting their car deserves. It is another example of how we can use the technology and peace-of-mind security of Volvo On Call to make life easier.”

Prices for the service start from £22 for an exterior wash, while a mini-valet starts from £39. For now, the service is only available to those customers located within the M25, but Volvo is planning to expand the service to other areas in the country.