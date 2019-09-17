Menu

Pricing confirmed for all-new Skoda Kamiq

Motors

Czech crossover is available from £17,700, with deliveries set to begin in November

Skoda has confirmed UK pricing and specs for its all-new Kamiq, with the crossover available from £17,700.

Kicking-off in S guise, standard visual kit on the car includes LED head- and taillights along with 16-inch alloy wheels. Also included is an infotainment system with DAB radio support which is displayed on a 6.5-inch touchscreen.

(Skoda)

Next up in the range is SE, available from £19,135. This brings 17-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers, an eight-inch infotainment screen with support for wireless Apple CarPlay, rear parking sensors, cruise control plus automatic functions for the headlights and wipers.

Following this is SE L, priced at £21,180. Additional equipment here includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a 9.2-inch infotainment display with sat nav, keyless start/stop, blind spot detection and a microsuede interior upholstery.

Set to join the range after the Kamiq’s initial launch will be a range-topping Monte Carlo grade. This features gloss black detailing, a panoramic roof, model-specific 18-inch alloys and a red ambient LED lighting system. Pricing has yet to be revealed for this option, though.

Four engine options will be offered for the Skoda Kamiq at launch — three petrol and a sole diesel. Two 1.0-litre units, in either 94bhp and 113bhp output, are available along with a 1.5-litre, 148bhp option for the former fuel type. The latter is a 1.6-litre, 113bhp power unit.

Order books are now open for the Skoda Kamiq, with first deliveries expected in November.

Motors

