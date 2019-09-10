Volkswagen reveals new logo

Volkswagen has revealed a new logo — marking the first time the firm has had a major rebrand since 2000.

It retains the same stacked ‘VW’ that’s a mainstay of the firm’s badging since its 1937 inception, though now takes on a 2D effect rather than the 3D form of previous along with thinner lettering.

The curtain has been raised on “New Volkswagen“: the Volkswagen brand has unveiled its new logo and its new brand design at the #IAA19! ? https://t.co/jrrng7r9hd — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) September 9, 2019

Volkswagen says the new design will ‘allow for more flexible use and will be outstandingly recognisable in digital media’

Debuting on the newly-revealed, all-electric ID.3, the new badge will be accompanied by a ‘sound logo’ — a specific chime that will be used both in vehicles and in VW marketing. The fresh logo will appear on all future VW cars, though the firm has not yet confirmed how its audio compatriot will be deployed.

(Volkswagen)

Alongside its passenger cars, Volkswagen’s commercial vehicle arm will also be taking on the new branding.