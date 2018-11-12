Ariel reveals limited-edition Ace motorcycle

Ariel has unveiled a limited-edition version of its Ace motorcycle called the ‘Ace of Diamonds’.

Just 10 examples of the superbike will be created, with all benefitting from a one-off paint scheme and a limited edition plaque.

It features a CNC machined aluminium frame and components, as well as Showa 43mm adjustable telescopic forks.

Priced at £19,982, the Ace of Diamonds is powered by a 172bhp Honda-sourced V4 engine, which sends power through a six-speed gearbox. Thanks to a switchable traction control system, the bike can hit 60mph in just 2.9 seconds from a standstill before reaching a top speed of 165mph.

Simon Saunders, director of Ariel, said: “We are slightly obsessive about detail at Ariel. On the Ace frame we have analysed the number of passes made by the CNC machine making the frames so that we can not only make it more efficiently but also change the visible machining lines in the frame.

“To most people it’s not noticeable but for us and our customers it’s this sort of detail that is important.”

Braking is controlled by twin 320mm floating discs with six-piston Nissin radial callipers and a single rear floating disc with two-piston callipers.

Tom Siebert, in charge of Ariel Ace production, added: “Since we launched the very first Ariel Ace back in 2014, we have been delighted by the response from bike lovers. Every bike is tailored to each customer and each of those customers becomes a friend and part of the Ariel family. When we build an Ace it is not a motorcycle, it’s your motorcycle. The Ace of Diamonds is a celebration of both our and our customers’ journey.”

The Ace of Diamonds also benefits from a digital LCD display, as well as LED lighting at both the front and rear of the bike. A pillion seat can be added to the bike’s standard single seat for those who want to bring a passenger along for the ride, too.

The Ariel Ace of Diamonds is due to make its full debut at Motorcycle Live at the NEC Birmingham on Saturday November 17.