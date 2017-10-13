Volkswagen ends Scirocco production

Volkswagen has ended production of the Scirocco.

The hatchback, the current generation of which has been in production since 2008, is no longer available for customers to order — although a number of cars are still available at dealerships.

No plans for a replacement are in place, as the plant in Palmela, Portugal, will be taking on production of the upcoming T-Roc compact SUV.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen said: “We are no longer taking new customer orders for the Scirocco.

“There are, however, a limited number of cars within the Retailer network available for customers. No replacement is currently planned, as the plant is building the T-Roc.”

The news of no replacement means the end of a nameplate that was first introduced in 1974 and has seen three generations — with a 16-year gap between the second and third.

(Volkswagen)

Unveiled at the 2008 Geneva Motor Show and put on sale later that year, the third-generation Volkswagen Scirocco was produced for nine years. It received a facelifted model in 2014, adding a re-profiled bumper with bi-xenon headlights and LED daytime running lights.

The T-Roc SUV that takes the hatchback’s place at the German manufacturer’s Portuguese production plant is now available to order in the UK, with deliveries expected to begin in December.