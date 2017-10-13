Advertising
Volkswagen ends Scirocco production
No plans to introduce replacement as plant takes up T-Roc production
Volkswagen has ended production of the Scirocco.
The hatchback, the current generation of which has been in production since 2008, is no longer available for customers to order — although a number of cars are still available at dealerships.
No plans for a replacement are in place, as the plant in Palmela, Portugal, will be taking on production of the upcoming T-Roc compact SUV.
A spokesperson for Volkswagen said: “We are no longer taking new customer orders for the Scirocco.
“There are, however, a limited number of cars within the Retailer network available for customers. No replacement is currently planned, as the plant is building the T-Roc.”
The news of no replacement means the end of a nameplate that was first introduced in 1974 and has seen three generations — with a 16-year gap between the second and third.
Unveiled at the 2008 Geneva Motor Show and put on sale later that year, the third-generation Volkswagen Scirocco was produced for nine years. It received a facelifted model in 2014, adding a re-profiled bumper with bi-xenon headlights and LED daytime running lights.
The T-Roc SUV that takes the hatchback’s place at the German manufacturer’s Portuguese production plant is now available to order in the UK, with deliveries expected to begin in December.
