I took the plunge and abseiled down Wolverhampton's legendary Molineux stadium - here's how it went

The daring abseiling charity event saw dozens of thrill seekers roped down Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium as they raised money for the Wolves Foundation.

Entering the Molineux Stadium's player entrance at 9am on a slightly windy Saturday morning, I had plenty of time to think over my life choices leading to this moment. 'Do I really want to abseil down the Molineux?'.

Gearing up for the plunge, I thought back on my life choices

When the email came through offering a spot on the widely adored Molineux Abseil event for charity in Wolverhampton, I thought, 'why not?'.

'I'm a hobbyist climber, ' I thought. I climb boulders on the weekend, I've belayed in the Peak District, what could be different?

Well, the answer is, tonnes, there is plenty of difference from climbing a 15ft indoor bouldering wall to being roped down the side of the Billy Wright stand more than 88ft above ground level, a big difference!

'Excitement and fear'

Natasha Smith from New Cross Hospital was among those to brave the descent

Getting into my abseiling kit with my cohort of eight other charitable minds in the former suit of former Wolves-owner, Sir Jack Hayward, now called the 'Executive Suite', we all had the same look on our faces, excitement and a hint of fear.

We listened intently as we were told about what would happen when we got onto the corrugated roof of the stadium; "on the roof?" one asked, not ever dreaming of walking on the actual metal roof of the iconic venue.

As we walked through the well-adorned corridors, onto the Billy Wright Stand, and then through the narrow passage that leads to the very top of the stadium, it was all laughs and jokes; however, a sense of nervousness could be felt in every movement.

Many were doing this for charity, having spent months fundraising for the Wolves Foundation that helps to educate local people and their communities - encouraging health and activity while creating opportunities. It's changed lives for many over the years. It was an honourable cause, if any.

'I actually work here!'

My thoughts at this moment were 'it's a long way down'

One excited, albeit nervous couple, Olivia Neath and her partner Chad Collins, from Wolverhampton, had raised £200 for the charity, with Olivia also choosing to overcome her fear of heights at the same time.

"I actually work here", said Olivia, who works as a graphic designer for Wolves.

"We have raised around £200 together. I'm actually scared of heights. I started climbing specifically for this," she said.

Nervous laughter was in high demand at the time

Her partner, Chad, works as a software engineer. He is an avid climber, visiting the local Redpoint climbing centre.

He said: "I think it's alright here. But it's more when you're looking down that the nerves kick in.

"I don't think anyone ever looks at the Molineux, though and goes 'I'll be standing on top of there'."

'Rope on'

'Rope on' was shouted, which meant it was my time to descend

Stepping up to the edge of the roof of the Molineux, looking down on the legendary green pitch, it suddenly became real.

'You're roped on, ' the lead safety climber said, 'step back. '

As I inched closer to the edge, it became quickly apparent how high the Molineux actually is, enough to make the custodians on the ground level look like dots.

Disclaimer, if you're afraid of heights, avoid this picture

Teetering over the edge, I leaned back and let gravity and the training given do the work.

Holding the rope at an angle, I adjusted my speed and dangled 27 meters above the ground, slowly lowering myself down the Billy Wright stand to the safety of the pitch below.

'Euphoric'

It was a euphoric feeling to be dangling above just a magnificent stadium

What I find with climbing, bouldering or belaying, is that it is a euphoric experience.

It's a feeling of freedom, excitement and pride that you are doing something as daring as entrusting your life in a strand of rope.

Lowering myself to the ground, the noise of the Molineux speakers started to wane out. The busy sounds of Wolverhampton City instead become whispers. It was weirdly relaxing.

Before I knew it, I was back on the ground.

Unclipped from my harness, I looked up at the roof that I had just left, 'amazing, ' I thought.

'Incredible'

.Olivia Meath and Chad Collins were glad to be back on the ground

While on the ground level, I had the chance to catch up with my new friends Olivia and Chad, who had just completed their own descents side by side.

"It was amazing, incredible", Chad said, "I would do it again."

His brave partner, Olivia, on the other hand, looked slightly more jarred, but no less thrilled with her experience. "It was really good, but I wouldn't want to do that again," she chuckled.

Scores of other daredevils braved the rope on the day, including Karen Hill from New Cross Hospital

And with that, it was over. My time at the very top of the Molineux was at an end.

I handed in my kit, talked to the press officer on site, and left the stadium with a new sense of understanding for the grand scale of the Molineux and all the history that lies within its walls.

It was an experience that I never thought I would have, and it left me feeling on top of the world.