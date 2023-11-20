Hospice volunteers getting ready for Christmas Lights switch-on

Severn Hospice’s army of bucket collectors will be out and about on Saturday in Wellington town centre between 10am and 6.30pm, collecting funds to support the hospice’s care.

Phil Haigh, Community Fundraiser at the hospice said: “Being in and amongst the Christmas spirit in the town centre on Saturday will be a wonderful opportunity for us to raise the profile of the hospice within the local community, all whilst raising money to support the care and services we provide to people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our team of volunteers who have chosen to spare a couple of hours this weekend in support of our biggest bucket collection in many years. It’s because they care, that we can and we’ve got some spaces available for more people to join us on the day."

The charity, which cares for thousands of local families living with incurable illness each year, will also be opening its doors as it is hosting its first Christmas Fayre at its Apley hospice in Telford.

The fayre will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26, and will host seasonal stalls, entertainment from The Darby Singers, The List, The Ronnies, The Rock Choir and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir as well as a special visit from Santa between 10am and 12noon and 1pm and 3pm on both days.

Kay Britton, who heads up the hospice’s hospitality and estates function said: “Our Christmas fayres provide a fantastic opportunity for families to spread Christmas cheer. We’re really pleased to bring our fayre to Telford this year, as well as welcoming families to our Christmas fayre at our Bicton Heath hospice on 16 and 17 December in Shrewsbury.

“With free parking on-site and no entrance fee, visitors will be able to buy homemade food, crafts and general goodies from local traders which makes it the perfect opportunity for a spot of Christmas shopping."

The hospice relies on generous donations, fundraising activities, legacies and the income from its 31 shops to support its mission to provide the best care and a better life for people living with an incurable illness.

As a completely independent charity, Severn Hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on providing care and support free of charge.

Anyone who can help with the Saturday collection in Wellington town centre can call 01952 221 351 or email fundraising@severnhospice.org.uk.