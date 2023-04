Tesco petrol station, Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Google

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Tesco petrol station on the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington at just after 3pm on Monday, after receiving a report of a fuel spillage on the forecourt.

One engine was sent to the scene from the Wellington station.

Upon arrival, the crew found a small spillage of diesel from a car on the station forecourt.