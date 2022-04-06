Controversial plans for solar farm near Wellington rejected

The Halfway House on the Wrekin

RE Projects Development (REPD) Limited & Steerway Solar had asked Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to build the solar farm across ten fields.

The project would have covered 53 hectares of land at Steeraway Farm, off Limekiln Lane in Wellington.

Campaigners had opposed the plans over concerns about the development's impact on the landscape.

Councillors on Wednesday rejected the scheme after hearing that two of the five fields involved were part on a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The group behind the project had argued that it would generate enough electricity to power around 11,000 homes, reducing carbon emissions by 7,000 tonnes annually.

It would have been made up of a series of arrays set out across the site, made up of around 77,200 photovoltaic panels.

There was controversy in recent days as REPD offered £150,000 towards a group trying to buy Halfway House on the Wrekin, to safeguard it for the community.

Two of the community interest company's directors, including Councillor Jacqui Seymour, resigned after four of their colleagues voted to accept the offer – if the application was approved.

In a letter to the meeting Councillor Seymour, who did not attend after testing postive of Covid, said: "The idea of solar panels and six foot high deer fencing is unbelievable and unacceptable in the setting," she said.

"It would be seen from a myriad of viewing points and local footpaths used not only by local people but those who visit from further afield."

Little Wenlock Parish Councillor, Dave Cooper, also objected telling the meeting: "The proposed deveopment site is in the Wrekin strategic development area and two field within the Area if Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Little Wenlock Parish, Wellington Town Council, and Lawley and Overdale Parish Council all objected to the proposal.

Natural England however did not object, telling the council: "The proposed development will not have significant adverse impacts on designated sites of the Wrekin and the Ercall Site of Special Scientific Interest and has no objection."

Telford & Wrekin Council's own planning officers raised concerns, saying: "The position and topography of the site and the scale of the proposal results in the site being highly visible from various vantages including in the context of the AONB. As such, the proposal is likely to have a significant impact on the views of the AONB and from the AONB."

Prior to the vote, Peter Elms, a spokesman for REPD said the development would make a valuable contribution in terms of renewable energy.

He said: “The benefits of renewable energy development in the midst of a Climate Emergency and energy crisis are undeniable. Steeraway Solar Farm would provide renewable energy to power over 11,000 homes for every year that it’s in operation, and would improve local biodiversity by over 90 per cent.

"In addition to this and as a responsible developer, REPD is committed to providing real, tangible benefits to the local community."