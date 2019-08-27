Menu

Advertising

Roof garden plan for Wellington town centre pub

By Dominic Robertson | Wellington | News | Published:

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has applied for permission to build a roof garden on one of its premises in Telford.

The William Withering in Wellington

The company is asking Telford & Wrekin Council for planning permission to create the garden at The William Withering in Wellington.

A submission to the authority's planning department requests approval for the "partial demolition of first floor with associated alterations to create a roof garden".

The plans will be considered by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department.

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News Politics
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News