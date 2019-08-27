Advertising
Roof garden plan for Wellington town centre pub
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has applied for permission to build a roof garden on one of its premises in Telford.
The company is asking Telford & Wrekin Council for planning permission to create the garden at The William Withering in Wellington.
A submission to the authority's planning department requests approval for the "partial demolition of first floor with associated alterations to create a roof garden".
The plans will be considered by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department.
