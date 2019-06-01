Advertising
Pregnant woman helped from car after Wellington bus crash
A pregnant woman was helped out of a car, after it had been involved in a collision with a bus.
The crash happened at Tan Bank in Wellington at about 5.45pm today, and nobody was trapped though firefighters assisted the woman in getting out of the saloon car.
The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said four fire engines had been dispatched from Wellington and Telford Central, and that police and ambulance staff also attended.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment