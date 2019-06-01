Menu

Advertising

Pregnant woman helped from car after Wellington bus crash

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A pregnant woman was helped out of a car, after it had been involved in a collision with a bus.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

The crash happened at Tan Bank in Wellington at about 5.45pm today, and nobody was trapped though firefighters assisted the woman in getting out of the saloon car.

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said four fire engines had been dispatched from Wellington and Telford Central, and that police and ambulance staff also attended.

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News