Woman taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after two-car crash near Shifnal

West Mercia Police was called to the crash in Sutton Maddock at 4.34pm on Tuesday, which involved a white transit van and black Vauxhall Corsa.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 59-year-old woman, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries.

Police attended alongside an ambulance, paramedic officer, a crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews discovered one person trapped and worked to release them using Holmatro cutting equipment.

A road closure was put in place and drivers were urged to avoid the area and to find an alternative route if possible.

Amy Stubbs, communications officer for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on the B4176 in Sutton Maddock, Shifnal at 4.34pm.

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car from Cosford were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews discovered a car and a van had been involved in a collision. The driver of the car, a woman, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

"Nobody from the van required treatment from ambulance staff."

Jack Yuille, communications officer for West Mercia Police added: "At around 4.45pm yesterday we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the B4176 near Sutton Maddock, Shropshire.

"The collision involved a white transit van and black Vauxhall Corsa. The driver of the Vauxhall, a 59-year-old woman, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, with serious injuries.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance services and the road was closed."