Shifnal businesswoman bounces back from 'scary times' of redundancy to launch new company

Published:

A Shifnal woman who was made redundant earlier this year has bounced back by launching her own business after deciding to use the opportunity to start afresh.

Sara Phillips
After her setback, Sara Phillips contacted Bridgnorth business consultants Good2Great and completed one of their courses for budding entrepreneurs.

As a result, she launched SJP Recruitment, a bespoke organisation that works across a range of sectors and professions in the Midlands.

Sara said: “I found myself in a position that I didn’t think I would ever be in when I was made redundant from a recruitment firm back in March.

“They were scary times but I decided that I needed to keep myself feeling really optimistic.

"With that mind set I decided that I knew what the future held and that was setting up by myself and doing what I do best – positive recruitment!

“I have been successful in placing candidates within organisations that have struggled to recruit themselves, they tend to give me a role to work on and it will be my mission to support the client every step of the way.

“Personally, recruitment is a real passion of mine. I truly believe that I am successful to date because of my openness and honesty and the desire to do good for both candidates and clients alike.”

One of the highlights of her career was the restructure of the people services team for a local government client, where she handled 15 vacancies for them.

She says Good to Great have offered her fantastic business advice, which she had received during and after her start-up course.

“Good2Great reminded me that I knew what I was doing," she said. "I just needed the confidence and support network to make me realise my true potential!”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

