Confusion as flowers removed and replanted in Shifnal

About 60 different varieties of plant life were laid in about 10 planters around Shifnal’s entry roads and in the centre of town.

But those responsible returned to see their handiwork had been tampered with.

Green-fingered residents were initially up in arms upon finding plants had been removed before discovering about half of the flowers laid had been replanted by contractors elsewhere around the town, while 12 were considered “inappropriate” and given back to the owner.

Members of Shifnal social media groups raised their concerns, with some saying it served as “a cunning plan for contractors to get paid”.

Shifnal town clerk Denise Reynolds said: “All plants previously inserted into public planters by residents were temporarily removed while town council contractors weeded, composted and carried out general maintenance. The plants were then incorporated into displays around the town.”

"There were 11 runner bean plants that were considered inappropriate for the displays and one coleus plant excess to requirements were returned to a resident.

"Shifnal Town Council welcome any volunteers that wish to work in a considered collaboration in any matters of benefit to the residents and visitors of Shifnal."