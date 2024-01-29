Former warehouse building set to be transformed into nursery

Proposals will see a former furniture warehouse building on Cockshutt Road in Oakengates converted into a nursery school, including a front extension.

The nursery will be open from 7.30am until 6pm from Monday to Friday and have enough space for 32 pupils, supported by four staff.

“The former warehouse and external parking area is presently in a shabby state of repair, while the site is overgrown with vegetation to the eastern periphery,” said the application’s design and access statement.

The applicant is Kaleidoscope Childcare Ltd, an accredited and established provider of nursery places with nearly 30 years experience. It currently runs two nurseries in Shifnal.

“Kaleidoscope identified there was a need for nursery places in this area," the design and access statement said.

“This is a provision for Oakengates and surrounding areas to be welcomed and fully supported.”

St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council raised no objection but raised concerns about the amount of car parking available.

The council’s highways authority initially raised concerns about a ‘lack of drop off space’ on the site for users.

The applicant said that on enrolling their children parents will be asked to park in the public parking area and use the ‘correct crossing areas to maintain children’s safety’.

“Parents will be asked to comply with parking arrangements in their parent contract with the nursery,” the application added.

The nursery will offer four staff parking spaces with a fifth space for ‘occasional staff use’.

The council said it believed the nursery would be able to function safely without having a severe negative impact upon the highway network.

Part of the plan includes building new pedestrian crossing points to allow for ‘easier access’ to the site.

Plans were supported by the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee in June and have now been signed off.