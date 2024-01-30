Traffic, services and character fears as villagers object to plans for 160 new farmland homes

A new estate estate containing 160 homes has been earmarked on farmland in Church Aston near Newport, and access would be opposite the village school.

Telford & Wrekin Council is set to close its draft Local Plan consultation on Wednesday, and residents hope the scheme will be refused because of their objections.

Housing developer Bellway Homes has already expressed an interest in the agricultural land at The Dales site.

The housing developer has released a ‘vision document’ for a potential development which shows an access opposite Church Aston Primary School and another straight onto the A518.

Church Aston Parish Council have raised its objections to the scheme.

Vice-chairman of the parish council, Paul Evans, highlighted that over 1,000 homes have recently been built or with planning permission in the area straining local services.