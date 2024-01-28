For St Peter's CE Primary School in Edgmond, 'Express Yourself Day' was made all the more musical by a visit from The Voice finalist Callum.

The singing builder, who reached the finals of the latest series of the ITV singing competition show, visited the primary school to perform for students and staff and talk about how he used music to express himself.

Year One teacher and mental health lead Stephanie Elcocks said everyone was blown away by Callum's talent.

"It was so, so good," she said. "He's so lovely and all of the children absolutely loved it, they were really shocked. There's a really nice vibe in the school at the moment.