Newport residents urged to have a say on permanent canal boat

Councillor Tim Nelson near the canal boat

A narrowboat took to the water of Newport Canal in May, having been loaned to the town council as part of efforts to remind people of the area's history and to be admired by visitors, showing off green open space to be enjoyed by residents.

The canal boat has now been removed but residents are being asked to answer a survey on whether they felt it enhanced the area.

Newport town councillor Tim Nelson said: "The barge was only ever brought here as a loan for the summer.

"But the next stage, if there is a next stage, is to say 'we have proved it can be done and people like it, so can we get one permanently?'

"We are running a survey to see if people want it there more permanently. It would be great for people to make their views known."

When the boat was installed

"The response anecdotally and on social media seems to have been universally very favourable.

"Almost everyone says it's beautiful and it brought the canal alive, so the stage now is, should we have one there all the time?"

Mr Nelson has previously spoken of plans for a restaurant boat in Newport to 'further boost the town's cafe culture'.

Permanently moored at the wharf adjacent to the Black Shed, in Water Lane, the cafe could be leased out and its community use retained outside hours for meetings and as a venue.

Mr Nelson said: "Residents, due to their own lived experience of visiting other areas, have said 'I remember seeing a boat that was a cafe or restaurant'. They are quaint, it's different, something nice and whimsy.

"For a tourist and leisure destination like Newport, which is an eating, drinking and cafe culture power house, this is straight down the line of supporting what is already a success story."