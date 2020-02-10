Menu

Advertising

Driver denies seriously injuring biker in A41 crash near Market Drayton

By Nick Humphreys | Newport | News | Published:

A man has pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving to a biker who was badly hurt in a road collision near Market Drayton.

SHREWS ALAN FOGARASY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 14/03/19.Stock GV of the new Shrewsbury Justice Centre in Abbey Foregate.

Rauhan Aziz, 23, is charged with causing injury to Peter Welch by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a Vauxhall Astra, dangerously.

The crash happened on the A41 Hinstock Bypass on September 9, 2018. The Astra was travelling towards Hinstock, while the motorcycle was heading in the direction of Newport close to the junction with Marsh Lane at about 6pm when the collision happened. Mr Welch suffered serious injuries to his arms, back and legs.

Aziz, is from Hall Green, in Birmingham, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to make his plea, and will return for trial on August 24.

Newport Telford Local Hubs News Market Drayton North Shropshire Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News