Driver denies seriously injuring biker in A41 crash near Market Drayton

Rauhan Aziz, 23, is charged with causing injury to Peter Welch by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a Vauxhall Astra, dangerously.

The crash happened on the A41 Hinstock Bypass on September 9, 2018. The Astra was travelling towards Hinstock, while the motorcycle was heading in the direction of Newport close to the junction with Marsh Lane at about 6pm when the collision happened. Mr Welch suffered serious injuries to his arms, back and legs.

Aziz, is from Hall Green, in Birmingham, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to make his plea, and will return for trial on August 24.