Firefighters rescue someone stuck in lift at Telford care home for second time in a week

Crews attended Chillcott Gardens retirement complex in Madeley again this morning after a man got stuck in the lift.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 11.42am on Monday, May 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'lift rescue, persons locked in' in Telford.

"Crews released one male from lift using lift keys."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.

It comes after firefighters rescued someone from a lift at the complex last Thursday morning.