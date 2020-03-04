MPs call on minister to fund Ironbridge rail line

In a joint letter the MPs call on Chris Heaton-Harris MP to use money from the £20m New Stations Fund, to reopen a public line to the power station, where developer Harworth intends to build hundreds of homes in the coming years.

The letter has been signed by Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, Telford MP Lucy Allan, Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski, North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, and Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard.

Mr Dunne said: “I am delighted all Shropshire MPs are behind this campaign to reopen the Ironbridge Power Station rail line from Buildwas to Telford, as part of the government’s £500m investment to reverse the Beeching cuts.

"This would help connect communities in my constituency, like Much Wenlock, Broseley and Bridgnorth, who have to travel by car to reach Telford, Cosford and Wolverhampton. I hope the Minister will take seriously our appeal and look closely at the viability of this proposal."

The letter states: "Following the government's encouraging proposals to reopen some rail links for developing areas through the £20m New stations Fund, as part of the £500m package to reverse the Beeching cuts, we write as Shropshire MPs to request your support for reopening the former Ironbridge Power Station railway line.

"The line ran from Buildwas to Telford, and up until two years ago, was used to carry coal for the power station. If reopened for passenger rail, it could connect passengers from a 1,000 home development to the wider rail network available at Telford.

"It would also provide a station for passengers in the wider South East Shropshire area, including the communities of Bridgnorth, Broseley, Buildwas, Ironbridge, Much Wenlock and surrounding areas, who at present have to travel primarily by car, to Telford, Cosford or Wolverhampton, putting additional pressure on limited car parking capacity.

"We are sure you will be aware of the devastating impact of recent flooding in and around Ironbridge from the River Severn. While recovery efforts are ongoing with government support, it would strike us that reopening the line for passenger rail would be a much needed piece of good news for the community, as it seeks to return to normality after this horrendous weather event."

Any bid to re-open the rail line is complicated by the fact it goes over the Grade II listed Albert Edward Bridge.

Netowork Rail has confirmed it is in the process of looking at strengthening work needed for the bridge to be used.

Speaking last month a Network Rail spokesman said: “Because the Albert Edward bridge is historically important and Grade-II listed, any structural strengthening work needed for trains to cross must be sympathetic.

"Network Rail is developing different designs with contractors and working closely with local planners so freight can be safely carried over the River Severn at this location as part of the redevelopment of the former Ironbridge power station.”