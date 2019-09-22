Ironbridge Power Station cooling tower lights up one last time

Saturday night saw the power station’s cooling tower one, which has stood since 1969, lit up against the night sky.

The towers have always cut a striking figure, dominating the Ironbridge Gorge with their unique pink pigment setting them apart from the countryside, but the lights gave the power station a night time send-off ahead of the expected demolition later this year.

Harworth, which bought the site from Juniper, has said that it is "hoping" to carry out the demolition in November, as well as submitting an outline planning application for the redevelopment of the same site next month.

Residents are set to get just 48 hours notice ahead of the demolition.