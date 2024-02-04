Time to make contact if you have an interest in this estate
Anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the deceased Emma Jane Stanley must make contact with solicitors by April 2 this year.
Emma Jane Stanley of 25 West Avenue, Donnington, Telford, died on December 19 and her affairs are being handled by solicitors prior to the distribution of her estate.
Anyone with a claim or interest must send written particulars to Amelia Fearn c/oWace Morgan Limited, 21 St Mary’s Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1ED by April 2. Ref: AXF/121624.001