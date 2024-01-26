Man, 19, found dead at Telford tennis courts, inquest told

Terrell Michael Kofi Degblor, aged 19, was found at the courts close to Donnington Wood Bowling Club, in School Road, The Fields, Donnington last Friday.

An inquest into his death was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, and was told police and paramedics were called. Nothing could be done to save Mr Degblor and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.02am.

Police confirmed they were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Degblor's death.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to April 23 this year.