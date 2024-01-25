Group fighting to protect two historic cottages built by the Duke of Sutherland meet with Shropshire MP

Wellington Road Action Group met with Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, to express its fears about proposals for a new housing development in the Muxton area of Telford.

The proposals, outlined in the borough's draft plan, would see ‘land to the north of Walnut Tree Cottage’ and ‘to the north of Greengables’ identified as suitable for housing development.

Developer Shropshire Homes has assured campaigners that the cottages would not be demolished – although a modern extension to Greengables would be removed – but would use the grounds of the cottages to create access roads to the site.

Action group chairman Richard Green said Wellington Road was subject to a weight restriction, and was totally unsuitable for construction traffic.

A larger plot of land, extending up to the A518 has also been included in the draft, potentially opening the door for 2,700 new homes. It had previously been proposed that access for this land would be from the main road, but the group is concerned that once the precedent has been set then the grounds of the cottages would also be used to access the larger development.

At the moment the draft plan has been put out for public consultation, and residents have until January 31 to express their views.

Mr Green said: "The primary focus of the group since day one has been to raise objections to this appalling proposal.

"The draft plan shows new roads squeezed through the gardens alongside two circa 150-year-old Duke of Sutherland cottages on Muxton's Wellington Road to create access to a proposed large development site behind Wellington Road.

"This poses a real and unacceptable risk of damage to the fabric of the buildings."

He added that both cottages had been recommended for inclusion on the borough's 'buildings of local interest' register.

“If this was allowed to happen all construction traffic will use Wellington Road for access for many years to come, initially for the Shropshire Homes sites and then for the balance of the development up to the A518," he said.

Mr Green said he recognised that the borough needed more housing, but said the council should ensure that developers built the appropriate infrastructure, and that any schemes were carefully thought through.

Mr Pritchard said he was pleased to meet with the campaign group.

"The council’s draft local plan needs to reflect the concerns of local residents about access to any new development," he said.

The group also met with chairman of Donnington & Muxton Parish Council Iain Alexander and chairman of its planning committee Lisa Dugmore.

They issued a joint statement after the meeting, saying they were proactively working with the residents' group in relation to the draft local plan, to support matters that may have a detrimental impact on the community.

"Any suggestions will be fed back to Telford & Wrekin Council as part of their consultation process and our neighbourhood plan," they said.

Meanwhile the 31st January draws ever closer.

This is the last date for residents to express their concerns and suggest changes to the Telford & Wrekin Draft Local Plan Consultation 2020-2040.

Each adult in their household can submit their own submissions to:

The Strategic Planning Team

Telford & Wrekin Council

PO Box 457

Southwater One TF2 2FH

Or by email to: localplan@telford.gov.uk

Further information can be found at:

www.telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk