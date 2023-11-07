Telford's famous Donnington Bonfire back for this year with another bang

For the last four weeks, preparations have been underway for the return of one of Telford's biggest annual events, the Donnington bonfire, which is set to go off with a bang next Saturday.

The event, which organisers say is "the biggest one-day funfair in Britain", has seen the Broadoaks Playing Field filled to the brim with fairground rides and food vendors every year for longer than some can remember.

The annual sight of the wooden pallets stacked high in the Donnington field has been a familiar autumnal presence for what may be close to 50 years.

Organiser, Mark Mitchell, has been helping coordinate the event for the last 33 years after he began helping his dad, Alf, at the age of 12.

Mark said: "I think it's going on 50 years now, dad started it many years ago after the council asked him if he'd be interested in organising a bonfire.

"Dad built a mammoth one - and it's still a mammoth one. I think it's the biggest in Shropshire."

Organiser Mark Mitchell and bonfire builder Jordan Adams next to the mountain of pallets in Donnington

Last year, a huge community effort took place to save the popular event, after a group of what appeared to be youths set fire to the huge pile of pallets just one week before the big day.

Throughout the following week, the community of Donnington came together to deliver pallets and show their support.

Within days, the huge pile had been rebuilt, with Mark saying everything "came together at the right time".

The gates open at 4pm, with tickets priced at £3. Those under 1m tall enter for free.

This year's event includes two displays, the first at 6.30pm and the second at 8.30pm, with the bonfire lit at 7pm.

Wellington Road will be closed from 3.30pm to 10pm, with diversions in place.