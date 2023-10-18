The upturned hatchback (picture Amber Watch Wellington)

A car had flipped onto its roof following an incident involving two hatchback cars in St Georges Road, Donnington at around 7.45pm on Tuesday night, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two fire engines were deployed, including the Amber Watch crew in Wellington, where fire crews were engaged in animal rscue training.

Detailing the incident on Facebook, Amber Watch Wellington said: "Interesting drill night for Amber Watch this evening. We started with some animal rescue training, which involved practicing the techniques we would use at real incidents.

"We then got alerted at 7.49pm to reports of a RTC in the Donnington area. On arrival, two cars were found to be involved, with one coming to rest on its roof.

"In order to ensure the vehicle was made safe, we requested the attendance of our wholetime colleagues with the Rescue Tender, who then used the HIAB to right the vehicle and allow us to make safe. Police and ambulance in attendance."