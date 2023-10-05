Police officer talks of challenge of dyslexia during awareness week

PCEO Rob Hughes

Community Engagement Officer (PCEO) Rob Hughes, who is currently based at Donnington police station in Telford and I part of the Police Community Engagement Officer (PCEO), joined the force in 2004 as a PCSO.

He said: "My aim was to become a full-time police constable which I was able to achieve in 2009. It was hard work trying to understand legislation and to write police statements, but I succeeded and won the best student award.

"I am not ashamed of my neurodiversity and when I first started I made sure my team was aware of me having dyslexia. They have been nothing but supportive to me, and sometimes help me by proof-reading what I write.

"From day one of my initial diagnosis, West Mercia have been amazing. I was given many aids and consideration for my dyslexia. This made me feel valued, and any negative stereotypes I had about what their response would be vanished quickly."

He said he has joined the Ability Network at West Mercia Police where he gets support for his dyslexia.

"The Ability Network have been amazing. They have had one-to-one sessions with me to find out exactly what I need to do my role and have offered me equipment that has assisted me in my day-to-day role.

"West Mercia are a progressive employer who value their staff, whatever their background. I would honestly say Dyslexia is not seen as an inability and is embraced by the people around me."