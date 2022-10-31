Police appeal BMW stolen from driveway

Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch

Shifnal and Albrighton PC, Mandy Cooper, said the car had been taken from a property on Albert Road in Albrighton.

She said those responsible had got into the property, taken the keys, and then taken the car sometime between 9pm on Friday, October 28, and 12.15am on Saturday, October 29.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police, or Crimestoppers.

She said: "We are appealing to the Albrighton community for information following a burglary at a property in Albert Road, Albrighton.

"The offender or offenders gained access into the property and used keys to steal a grey BMW convertible, registration number BD22 JKK that was parked on the driveway.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 274 of 29102022.