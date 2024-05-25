Firefighters called to hotel, bonfire and blaze in an underpass

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The emergency call to the Premier Inn, at Station Road, in Donnington, was at 3.05am and saw two fire appliances scrambled from Newport and Wellington.

Crews found it was a false alarm caused by unknown system fault and it was declared over at 3.28am.

Earlier at 12.23am one fire engine was sent to a fire in the open at Dale Acre Way, Telford.

A spokesperson for the county fire service said it was a "small fire in a subway" and they used one hose reel jet to put it out. The crew stop message was sent at 12.39am.

At just before 10pm on Friday two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale with an operations officer, to Churncote, in Telford

When they arrived they found a bonfire at the rear of a property and used one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

The stop message was sent at 10.18pm.