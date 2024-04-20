MP Andrea Leadsom praises 'wonderful work' of Telford family hub in visit

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health visited Telford this week to take a tour of the Walnut Family Hub in Woodside.

During the tour, the former Conservative leadership hopeful met with staff members and those residents accessing the services to understand more about the needs of local families and what parenting support is available from pre-birth through to infant and toddler stages.

The Walnut was one of the first hubs to open in Telford and Wrekin last August.

Similar to Sure Start Centres, family hubs are considered 'one-stop shops' for families to access support and information for a variety of services.

MP Andrea Leadsom said: “Family hubs act as a one-stop shop for families to access support, advice and friendship, helping them to give their baby the best start for life.

“It was great to see the wonderful work staff at the Walnut Family Hub do at the very heart of the community.

“From infant feeding support to stay and play, and from early language development to mental health support, the hub provides wraparound help, and I encourage every family to take advantage of the universal offer available.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet member for early years, children and young people said: “We were very pleased to welcome Andrea Leadsom MP to Telford and Wrekin.

"Her remit includes children’s health and ‘Start for Life’ so I am very proud that as an 'Outstanding' rated Council for Children’s Services, we were able to showcase our successful Family Hub offer.

“It will always be our top priority to ensure that every child in Telford and Wrekin has the best possible start in life and we are extremely proud to have successfully launched three Family Hubs with two more on the horizon. It’s our ambition to make family community services in our borough the best they can be.”