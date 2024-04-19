Two-car crash in Telford industrial area leaves man treated for injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The emergency services scrambled to Stafford Park 1 at about 8am on Friday to a report of a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on Stafford Park 1 at 7.59am, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to Stafford Park in Telford at 8.10am this morning following a two-vehicle collision. Nobody was seriously injured and no arrests were made."

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central with an operations officer at 8.04am.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said there had been a road traffic collision involving two cars with one casualty being assessed by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The fire service stop message was sent at 8.32am.