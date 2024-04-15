Birmingham man admits abducting Telford teenager from care home to sell drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Macauley Jones, aged 28, of Greenhill Road in Handsworth, was charged on October 27 last year after an investigation by the Telford Child Exploitation Team.

The investigation found Jones had planned to take the 14-year-old boy from his care home and set him up in an undisclosed address to sell class A drugs on his behalf. The child had already been forced into debt by Jones and was forced to pay off his debt by selling drugs.

Jones admitted two charges of child abduction and possessing drugs with intent to supply at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday following an evidence-led investigation.

Telford Child Exploitation Team Detective Sergeant, Lou Hickman, said: “We know that some victims do not want to speak out about the criminal exploitation they have faced for fear of reprisals and hope today’s plea sends out a clear message to those who do look to exploit children and young people that we will pursue them through evidence, with or without the victim speaking to us.”

Jones is due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, May 24.