"No one likes a grass" – cops take poster to task after criticism for seizing untaxed car with no MOT

The vehicle, a Nissan Micra, was seized in Hollinswood, Telford, earlier this week and after posting about it on social media Telford Cops took one critical poster to task.

The original post said that PC Rob Hughes and PC Paul Brittain had attended a report of untaxed car which was being used on a "regular basis".

They said the car had been taken away using DVLA powers – with its MOT having also expired in January.

The post added: "Having a valid MOT certificate for your vehicle is a requirement for most car insurance policies. This means that if you do not have a valid MOT, your insurance policy is void!

"For those who work hard to keep their car on the road it is important we deal with those that do not have TAX and MOT. An MOT will pick up faults, some of which can be dangerous, this car has previous failures for faults that could cause the car to be unsafe, therefore seizing the car makes the roads that little bit more safer."

One social media user replied to the post saying: "Nobody likes a grass."

In response Telford Cops challenged the user on his post, saying: "Why say that? If you knew a drink driver would you report them? Or would you let them continue in the hope no one got hurt?"

Others backed the officers up, with one adding: "So someone breaks in your house takes valuables and personal stuff. Someone knows or sees them doing it you would be happy for them not to grass."