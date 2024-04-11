Commuters face two miles of congestion following M54 rush hour crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Commuters were facing around two miles of congestion at rush hour on Thursday after a collision on the M54 in Telford.

The collision, between two vehicles, occurred on the westbound M54 near junction 6, Arleston, at around 4.20pm.

Following the incident the road remained blocked by debris across the carriageway. Fortunately, the emergency services have reported no one required medical treatment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on the M54 at Junction 6 Westbound near Arleston at 4.20pm.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision. There were no patients requiring treatment."

Emergency services remained on scene at around 5.15pm, with national highway reporting around two miles of congestion causing around a 30 minute delay.

By 5.30, traffic data suggested the congestion had eased in the area.