Telford man who put partner in coma in ferocious meat cleaver attack jailed for 18 years

Lee Sargent, aged 47, carried out a ferocious attack on his victim at the home they shared in Culmington, Stirchley in August last year, leaving her close to death and putting her into a coma for 11 days, Stafford Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Sargent had admitted attacking his partner of three years on August 2, and had also pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker during the incident and an earlier charge of child neglect, the court was told.

Prosecution counsel, Mr Patrick Sullivan, told the court that Sargent's attack on his partner followed an earlier incident in which their child had been into custody after the pair were found drunk in Telford.

He told the court that on August 1, police then received a 999 call at around 8pm but that operators could only hear “muffled grunts and cutting sounds”.

Following a trace, officers were despatched to the the couple's home address in Stirchley.

But Mr Sullivan said before they arrived, a delivery driver delivering vodka and Coke had called at the address, and Sargent had opened the door covered “head to toe in blood”.

Mr Sullivan said: “Police then arrived and he was in same state when he opened door. Covered in blood, blood dripping down his left arm and he had a cut wrist.”