Police and utilities company attend house fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the blaze at the empty property in Stirchley Village at around 5.30pm.

Three fire crews from Telford and Tweedale, including the aerial ladder platform, were sent to the fire, which was in an empty property.

A spokesperson for fire service said the blaze had started in the roof space of the property and that the police and a utility company had been called.

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.