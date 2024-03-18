'Drunk' Telford who intimidated a family - hitting one with a pole - is spared jail

Christopher Brookes, aged 41 of Majestic Way, Aqueduct, had already had a non-molestation order imposed on him before his actions on October 11, 2021, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Monday.

The court how Brookes had previously been in a relationship with one of the members of the targeted family and had turned up "drunk" outside their home that evening.

Prosecuting Brookes, Mr Tom Griffiths told the court that the defendant had admitted six offences ranging from criminal damage, two breaches of a non-molestation order, common assault, ABH and possession of an offensive weapon.

He told the court that Brookes was spotted "driving at speed" outside the family home at around 6pm and a senior member of the family had concluded he was "drunk" and called the police.